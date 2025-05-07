PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,119,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 63.7% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 2.74% of PayPal worth $2,314,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

