Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of CareTrust REIT worth $66,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 212,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,994,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.