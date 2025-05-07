Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.