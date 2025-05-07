iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

