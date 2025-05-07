Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 7,457 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $695,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,265,788.04. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 17th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $356,071.29.

On Friday, April 4th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $94.90.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

