Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Joshua J. Ofman Sells 48,213 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of Grail stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,635,867.09. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,837.80. This represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grail Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grail

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

