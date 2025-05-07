FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 1,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
