FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 1,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

