Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of FRPT opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

