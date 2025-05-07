First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,087,000 after acquiring an additional 864,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $36,266,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

