First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.01 and traded as high as C$17.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 360,529 shares traded.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Adam Elliot Paul purchased 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,234,770.51. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada’s populated centres. The company’s focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.

