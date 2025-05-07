ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) is Dean Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.