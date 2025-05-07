EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

