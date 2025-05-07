EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,041.48.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,692 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,444. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $967.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $840.96 and its 200 day moving average is $969.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

