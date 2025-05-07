Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 206,606 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,606 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $175,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

