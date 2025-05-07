DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of DT Midstream worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.