Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 3,302,882 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302,882 shares during the period. Global-E Online comprises approximately 11.4% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Global-E Online worth $654,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

