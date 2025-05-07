Dorsal Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dorsal Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 4.7% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $197,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.