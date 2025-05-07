Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $160,000 in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Price Performance

PBPB opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David Nierenberg acquired 22,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,501.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 124,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,203.12. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

