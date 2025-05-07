Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

EJAN stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

