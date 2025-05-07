DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 76,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 976,761 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,818,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 338,435 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,280,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,158 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

