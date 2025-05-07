Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,912,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,806,000. Septerna comprises 1.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 4.31% of Septerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $12,670,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $56,151,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,606. This trade represents a 65.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 10,500 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $57,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,855. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670.

Shares of SEPN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14. Septerna, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

