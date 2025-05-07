CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.73%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.