Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,192.20. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

