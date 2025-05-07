Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 32,344 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.12% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,674,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.4 %

MHO stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.