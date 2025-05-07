CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLX stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $983.88 million, a PE ratio of 162.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

