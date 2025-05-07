Compass Rose Asset Management LP Increases Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Compass Rose Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sana Biotechnology comprises approximately 0.2% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANA. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,182,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 730,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 478,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,838.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 303,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 272,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 8.6 %

SANA stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

