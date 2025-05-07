Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.02 and traded as high as C$67.96. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$67.23, with a volume of 24,763 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

