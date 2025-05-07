Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,181 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.16 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

