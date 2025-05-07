Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Upwork by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,536.42. This represents a 82.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,648 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

