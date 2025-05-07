Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 10,737 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.43 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.59. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

