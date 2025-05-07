Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.43. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

