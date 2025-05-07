Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,070,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 589,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.04.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ADC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

