Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Organon & Co. by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 249,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,800 shares of company stock valued at $799,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

