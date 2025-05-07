Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 444.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

