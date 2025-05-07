Bosun Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bosun Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 185,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 173,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $174.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

