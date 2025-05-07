Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

