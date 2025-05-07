Best Utility Stocks To Research – May 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas or telecommunications—and are usually regulated by government agencies. Because demand for these services remains relatively constant even in economic downturns, utility stocks tend to offer stable cash flows and higher-than-average dividend yields. Investors often hold them for income generation and portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,933,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,705,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $326.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $399.26 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.81 and its 200-day moving average is $483.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 97,874,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,935,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Articles