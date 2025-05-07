Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 920 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $549.48 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

