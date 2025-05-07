Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

