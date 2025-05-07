AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,219 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,698,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 433,905 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,492,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 142,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,174,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 1,049,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,886,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.