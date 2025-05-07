AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.