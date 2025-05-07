AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,154 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BankUnited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after buying an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.5 %

BankUnited stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

