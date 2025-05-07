Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – May 6th

Berry Global Group, Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, and Regal Rexnord are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares in companies whose core operations involve crop and livestock production, agricultural inputs (such as seeds, fertilizers, and machinery), and the processing or distribution of food products. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is influenced by factors like commodity prices, weather conditions, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,809,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.34. 1,640,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $478.59. 318,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,681. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.41.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.91. The stock had a trading volume of 427,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.75. Chubb has a one year low of $249.90 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 970,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,573. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

