43,518 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 483,170 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

