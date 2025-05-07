159,914 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,914 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on AU
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Intel Stock a Bargain or a Burden? Cheap Stock, High Stakes
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.