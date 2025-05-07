159,914 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,914 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.