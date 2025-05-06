IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14, Zacks reports. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. IAC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 1,594,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. IAC has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

