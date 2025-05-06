Corton Capital Inc. Sells 24,743 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 446,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 628,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 273,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

