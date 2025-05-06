Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,700 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BILL by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

BILL opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,523.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

