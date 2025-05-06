BROOKFIELD Corp ON Makes New $146.20 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 641,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,202,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.41.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.86.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

