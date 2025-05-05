Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $255.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

